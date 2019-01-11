Nightly News

Extended interview: Matthew Charles begins life as a free man

07:38

Days after being released from prison thanks to the First Step Act, Matthew Charles sits down with Lester Holt to discuss his fight for freedom and what’s next for him.Jan. 11, 2019

