Extended interview: Meek Mill talks criminal justice reform

Extended interview: Meek Mill talks criminal justice reform07:38
Rapper Meek Mill was part of a group that launched the Reform Alliance, a new organization aimed at reforming the criminal justice system in the United States. He talks to Lester Holt about how he turned the momentum from #FreeMeekMill into a push for justice for all.
