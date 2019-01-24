Nightly News

Extended interview: Meek Mill talks criminal justice reform

07:38

Rapper Meek Mill was part of a group that launched the Reform Alliance, a new organization aimed at reforming the criminal justice system in the United States. He talks to Lester Holt about how he turned the momentum from #FreeMeekMill into a push for justice for all.Jan. 24, 2019

