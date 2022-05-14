IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Extreme couponing comes back as cost of goods keep going up

02:35

Ten years ago, shows like “Extreme Couponing” fueled the craze of big savings through creative use of coupons and rebates. Now it’s influencers on social media who are spreading the gospel of discounts and giving tips on how to save money. Recent data shows one-third of shoppers used more coupons than last year.May 14, 2022

