Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Extreme weather and heat hit Europe and Asia

 

High temperatures across Europe have led to fires in Greece, where more than 82 people were killed, and Sweden. A powerful typhoon is pummeling Japan as the country recovers from its own heat wave.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick resigns from College of Cardinals amid sexual abuse scandal

Former U.S. archbishop resigns from College of Cardinals amid sex abuse scandal

World
Man kills 4 relatives, self in shootings at home and nursing facility in Texas

Man kills 4 relatives, self in shootings at home and nursing facility in Texas

U.S. news
This summer camp teaches kids about money and how to handle it
Video

This summer camp teaches kids about money and how to handle it

Personal Finance
Funeral held for Florida man killed in ‘stand your ground’ shooting
Video

Funeral held for Florida man killed in ‘stand your ground’ shooting

U.S. news

Florida officer charged with allegedly beating pregnant woman

U.S. news

World News

Extreme weather and heat hit Europe and Asia
Video

Extreme weather and heat hit Europe and Asia

World
Record number of tourists traveling to Europe — and locals are fed up
Video

Record number of tourists traveling to Europe — and locals are fed up

News
Iceland is for gun lovers (but nobody gets shot)
Video

Iceland is for gun lovers (but nobody gets shot)

World
Historic ‘blood moon’ dazzles spectators around the world
Video

Historic ‘blood moon’ dazzles spectators around the world

World
At least 10 dead after 6.4 earthquake hits Indonesia island

At least 10 dead after 6.4 earthquake hits Indonesia island

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

advertisement