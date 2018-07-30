Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Extreme weather and heat hit Europe and Asia

 

High temperatures across Europe have led to fires in Greece, where more than 82 people were killed, and Sweden. A powerful typhoon is pummeling Japan as the country recovers from its own heat wave.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Death toll in Northern California's huge Carr Fire rises to six

Death toll in huge Carr Fire rises to six

Western Wildfires
Here's why Giuliani is wrong about Cohen's value as a witness

Giuliani is wrong about Cohen's value as a witness

ANALYSIS
Actor Ving Rhames said neighbor called 911 to report him as 'a large black man' breaking in

Actor Ving Rhames said neighbor called police on him

U.S. news
Trump again threatens government shutdown over immigration

Trump again threatens shutdown over immigration

Donald Trump
New Orleans shooting: Gunmen on the loose after 3 shot dead, 7 injured

Gunmen on the loose after shooting into crowd, killing 3 in New Orleans

Crime & Courts

World News

J.D. Wetherspoon's pub tycoon pushes Brexit alongside pints

Pub tycoon pushes Brexit alongside pints

Brexit Referendum
After 500 years, a clue to who inspired Botticelli's ‘Birth of Venus’
Video

After 500 years, a clue to who inspired Botticelli's ‘Birth of Venus’

Europe
Death toll from Greek wildfire reaches 91 as village grieves

Death toll from Greek wildfire reaches 91 as village grieves

World
Polar bear killed after attacking Arctic cruise ship guard

Polar bear killed after attacking Arctic cruise ship guard

World
Death toll reaches 14 after 6.4 earthquake hits Indonesia island

Death toll reaches 14 after 6.4 earthquake hits Indonesia island

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

advertisement