Nightly News

Eye drops recall sparks alarm as doctors see infections linked to a dangerous bacteria

01:49

The FDA has warned that two over-the-counter eye drops, EzriCare Artificial Tears and Deslam Artificial Tears, could be contaminated with deadly bacteria that cause dangerous infections. NBC News’ Anne Thompson has more details on what you need to know.Feb. 9, 2023

