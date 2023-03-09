FAA chief on Capitol Hill after multiple in-flight unruly passengers

- Now Playing
FAA chief on Capitol Hill after multiple in-flight unruly passengers01:32
- UP NEXT
Fifth person reportedly with four Americans kidnapped before they crossed Mexican border02:01
Afghan girls robotics team seeks to inspire others this Women’s History Month01:32
Schools pushing for Covid funding to be used for students who fell behind during pandemic02:40
Intelligence chiefs pinpoint China as U.S.’s “unparalleled priority”01:46
Mysterious flying objects could be sign of extraterrestrials, draft Harvard report says01:39
Louisville police department engaged in discriminatory practices, DOJ says03:21
Biden blasts Tucker Carlson, Republicans for depiction of January 6th01:38
Incarcerated man’s decades-long journey to freedom chronicled in NBC News podcast04:20
Blind and mostly-deaf fiddle star reshaping bluegrass01:29
Two Americans killed, two return to U.S. after Mexico kidnapping03:15
WeightWatchers buying subscription company providing weight-loss drugs01:35
China’s foreign minister says U.S. needs to change course with China or risk ‘conflict’01:38
Man stabs flight attendant, tries to exit plane in midair attack02:11
Group plans to sue the state of Texas over abortion restrictions03:28
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial speak out01:28
Another Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio under investigation01:45
23 protesters charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta01:30
Californians stranded in snow after relentless winter storms02:10
FAA, NTSB investigating multiple in-air flight scares02:01
- Now Playing
FAA chief on Capitol Hill after multiple in-flight unruly passengers01:32
- UP NEXT
Fifth person reportedly with four Americans kidnapped before they crossed Mexican border02:01
Afghan girls robotics team seeks to inspire others this Women’s History Month01:32
Schools pushing for Covid funding to be used for students who fell behind during pandemic02:40
Intelligence chiefs pinpoint China as U.S.’s “unparalleled priority”01:46
Mysterious flying objects could be sign of extraterrestrials, draft Harvard report says01:39
Play All