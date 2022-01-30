Facebook community provides father and daughter “bucket list” experiences
73-year-old Patrick Mitchell was a family man. After the grandfather of 3 was diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer, his daughter Vanessa asked a Facebook community for "bucket list" ideas. People were so moved, they offered them unforgettable experiences that carried the family through Patrick's passing.Jan. 30, 2022
