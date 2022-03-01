IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Facebook, Twitter remove anti-Ukrainian disinformation accounts

02:13

Facebook and Twitter have removed two pro-Russian “covert influence operations.” One of the operations used computer-generated images to create fake social media accounts targeting Ukrainians on Facebook and Instagram. March 1, 2022

