IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Prayers around the world for Ukraine 01:14 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls take stage at CPAC 01:41 The long-term effects of Covid 03:28 Who is President Zelenskyy? 01:43 The humanitarian crisis on Ukrainian borders 01:30 Millions of Ukrainians joining the fight 02:07 Global leaders scramble to punish Putin 01:44 Ukraine continues to fend off Russian invasion 03:00 From the sidelines to a game winner on the court 02:26 Battling viral misinformation on social media 01:58 Confirmation battle underway for Biden’s groundbreaking SCOTUS nominee 01:42 Putin forced to fight on multiple fronts 01:48 Ukrainian refugees continue to flee Ukraine 02:12 Ukrainian civilians continue to fight for their country 02:42 Biden pushing for new sanctions 01:39 The battle for Ukraine capital rages on for a 4th night 02:30 Black Americans leaving big cities in large numbers 01:56 Thousands of Ukrainians flee to Poland for safety 01:51 Ukraine’s capital under attack as Russian forces advance 02:07 New video shows tank targeting car as Russia tightens grip on Ukraine 03:01 Facebook, Twitter remove anti-Ukrainian disinformation accounts 02:13
Facebook and Twitter have removed two pro-Russian “covert influence operations.” One of the operations used computer-generated images to create fake social media accounts targeting Ukrainians on Facebook and Instagram.
March 1, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Prayers around the world for Ukraine 01:14 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls take stage at CPAC 01:41 The long-term effects of Covid 03:28 Who is President Zelenskyy? 01:43 The humanitarian crisis on Ukrainian borders 01:30 Millions of Ukrainians joining the fight 02:07