    Factory workers say they were told to continue working hours before tornado disaster

Nightly News

Factory workers say they were told to continue working hours before tornado disaster

At least six employees at Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky say they were told to continue working on holiday orders after the first storm sirens went off. CEO Troy Propes tells NBC News' Kate Snow no one was forced to stay, and another employee says many workers left.Dec. 14, 2021

