Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin speaks on life after jail and new Netflix series

NBC News’ Savannah Sellers has a rare interview with Anna Sorokin, whose story was brought to the mainstream by the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.” Sorokin created a fake identity as a German heiress and was ultimately convicted of grand larceny and theft of services. Sorokin is in ICE custody waiting for possible deportation because of an expired visa. She says that she is reformed and is working on an NFT project where people can call her and access her livestreams.June 16, 2022