Nightly News

Fallout and success from Trump’s revenge tour purging Republican primary candidates

01:49

Rep. Tom Rice was one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the January 6th insurrection and never wavered from his vote. This cost Rice as he lost his primary to Trump-endorsed candidate state Rep. Russell Fry. Though Trump also tried to oust Nancy Mace, he was unsuccessful. In Texas, Republican Mayra Flores pulled off an upset in a heavily-Hispanic district that Biden won two years ago. June 15, 2022

