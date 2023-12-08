IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden to face new federal charges today, sources say 

  • Denver’s mayor says city faces migrant ‘crisis’

  • Typewriter orchestra making music in a different key

    Fallout to testimony from presidents of Harvard and University of Pennsylvania

    Trump back in Manhattan courtroom for civil fraud trial after skipping debate

  • Judge grants request for abortion to woman whose baby has fatal abnormality

  • Freed Hamas hostage returns home to her devastated kibbutz

  • UNLV shooting suspect was career professor who was rejected from job, sheriff says

  • Shots fired outside synagogue in Albany, suspect in custody

  • Kate Cox, mom granted abortion request by Texas judge, speaks out after ruling

  • A look at why officers on federal task forces often aren’t charged in questionable shooting cases

  • Legendary television producer Norman Lear dead at 101

  • Trump says he won’t be a dictator ‘other than day one’

  • US Official: Israel considering flooding Hamas tunnels

  • Deadly flooding in Pacific Northwest after relentless rain

  • Suspect in custody after six people were killed in Austin and San Antonio

  • Multiple victims, suspect dead in University of Nevada, Las Vegas shooting

  • Growing evidence of Hamas’ sexual crimes against women during attack

  • NCAA president proposes new division that would allow for student athletes to be paid

  • Zelenskyy aide says Ukraine faces risk of losing war without more U.S. military aid

  • Popular streaming services partnering with competitors to bundle content

Nightly News

Fallout to testimony from presidents of Harvard and University of Pennsylvania

The presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania released statements clarifying their Congressional testimony earlier this week. The school leaders have faced fierce criticism over their responses to questions about rhetoric involving genocide. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk reports on the fallout.Dec. 8, 2023

