IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    110 Black soldiers issued honorable discharges over a century after being unfairly convicted

    01:50

  • Critical roadway I-10 in California shut down indefinitely after explosive fire

    01:42

  • Biden to meet with China’s President Xi on Wednesday in San Francisco

    02:10

  • TSA predicting record Thanksgiving travel as potential government shut down looms

    01:48

  • Secret service agent fires weapon during incident outside Naomi Biden’s home

    01:51

  • 20 Palestinian children with cancer now getting care at Egyptian hospital

    02:01

  • President Biden says hospitals in Gaza ‘must be protected’

    03:37

  • Dozens of ‘Flash Dads’ cheer on students at Kentucky elementary schools

    02:19

  • Texas school district teaches parents how to use naloxone after string of opioid poisonings

    03:19

  • Weight loss drug may improve heart health, new research finds

    01:49

  • House Speaker Mike Johnson pushes plan to keep government open as shutdown deadline nears

    01:32

  • Doctor details worsening conditions at Gaza City hospital

    02:18

  • U.S. sends top official to Qatar and Israel in push to free hostages from Gaza

    00:59

  • U.S. announces new airstrikes in eastern Syria

    01:41

  • MDMA could help veterans with PTSD, researchers say

    02:21

  • Palestinian-American family returns to U.S. after being trapped in Gaza for 27 days

    02:26

  • Georgia man arrested over threat to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    01:39

  • FBI seizes electronic devices from NYC Mayor Eric Adams

    02:01

  • Hate incidents on the rise as Israel-Hamas war rages on

    02:16

  • Strikes near hospitals in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

    03:22

Nightly News

Families of hostages taken from Israel on the Biden admin’s attempts to bring back loved ones

01:18

Lester Holt speaks with family members of hostages taken from Israel on whether they think the Biden administration is doing everything it can to bring their loved ones home.Nov. 14, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    110 Black soldiers issued honorable discharges over a century after being unfairly convicted

    01:50

  • Critical roadway I-10 in California shut down indefinitely after explosive fire

    01:42

  • Biden to meet with China’s President Xi on Wednesday in San Francisco

    02:10

  • TSA predicting record Thanksgiving travel as potential government shut down looms

    01:48

  • Secret service agent fires weapon during incident outside Naomi Biden’s home

    01:51

  • 20 Palestinian children with cancer now getting care at Egyptian hospital

    02:01
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All