Families of two American veterans fighting in Ukraine fear Russia has captured them

The families of 39-year-old Alex Drueke and 27-year-old Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh fear Russia has captured them. According to Andy’s fiancé, Joy Black, they went missing last Thursday. The two volunteered to fight in Ukraine, serving near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The State Department can’t confirm the disappearances and now says there are “unconfirmed reports” of a third American who traveled to Ukraine to fight now missing in action. The department has yet to raise the issue with Russia, saying they have not seen anything suggesting they’re holding the two.June 16, 2022