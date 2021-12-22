Families receive final monthly child tax credit checks with framework's future in jeopardy
Parents tell NBC News’ Stephanie Ruhle that the child tax credit, which was increased and changed to a monthly check as part of pandemic relief efforts, was a lifeline. The Biden administration wants to extend the credit for another year, but concerns over costs are putting the entire bill in jeopardy.Dec. 22, 2021
