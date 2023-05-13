IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Woman ‘so full of joy’ after walking mile for first time since accident left her paralyzed

    03:07

  • University of Idaho honors 4 murdered students at spring commencement

    01:41
  • Now Playing

    Family at El Paso shelter details dangerous journey from Venezuela to U.S. border

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Family of Cleveland EMT grateful she’s home after missing for days

    02:05

  • DeSantis visits Iowa as potential presidential bid announcement nears

    02:05

  • Deadly tornado rips through Texas community

    01:51

  • Humanitarian crisis grows at U.S. southern border

    02:31

  • Non-profit providing critical doula services to Black women cost-free

    02:19

  • Youtuber whose plane crashed agrees to plead guilty to staging incident

    01:39

  • El Paso, Texas shelter overwhelmed by growing number of migrants

    01:50

  • Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty of killing her two kids and conspiring to kill husband’s first wife

    01:54

  • Title 42’s end drawing record number of illegal border crossings

    03:24

  • Man thanks nurses who saved his life in a grocery store after suffering cardiac arrest

    01:38

  • Daniel Penny arrested for killing Jordan Neely on NYC subway

    01:53

  • 16 million in Midwest and Great Plains bracing for severe weather

    01:04

  • Report: E. Jean Carroll may sue Trump again for defamation after CNN town hall attacks

    01:56

  • Artificial intelligence helping recycling center sort waste

    02:16

  • Peloton recalling over two million exercise bikes

    01:40

  • Main suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance to be extradited to U.S.

    01:38

  • Title 42 set to end tonight as U.S. prepares for migrant influx

    03:26

Nightly News

Family at El Paso shelter details dangerous journey from Venezuela to U.S. border

01:45

NBC News’ José Díaz-Balart spoke with a mother at a shelter in El Paso who detailed the treacherous month-long journey she and her family experienced, traveling from Venezuela to the United States border.May 13, 2023

  • Woman ‘so full of joy’ after walking mile for first time since accident left her paralyzed

    03:07

  • University of Idaho honors 4 murdered students at spring commencement

    01:41
  • Now Playing

    Family at El Paso shelter details dangerous journey from Venezuela to U.S. border

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Family of Cleveland EMT grateful she’s home after missing for days

    02:05

  • DeSantis visits Iowa as potential presidential bid announcement nears

    02:05

  • Deadly tornado rips through Texas community

    01:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All