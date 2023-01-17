IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Family connects with message in a bottle writer decades later

01:34

Two teachers were cleaning up the beach after Hurricane Nicole and spotted a message in a bottle. They gave it to the Carrmax family, who found a phone number inside and decided to call. They reached Troy Heller, who had tossed the letter in the ocean decades earlier. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson shares the amazing story.Jan. 17, 2023

