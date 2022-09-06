IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Family gets answers on missing loved one decades after disappearance

03:09

Myrtle Brown went missing in 1990 in New York City after she went to get a refill on her epilepsy medication. The family checked the hospitals and called the police but could not find her. This spring, her brother Robert was watching NBC Nightly News when he saw our story that profiled an all-women team in the medical examiner’s office trying to identify remains stretching back decades. After contacting the office, Robert and his family were able to find some much-needed closure.Sept. 6, 2022

