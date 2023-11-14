IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Family member of 3-year-old hostage taken in Israel speaks out

02:16

Lester Holt sat down with 12 family members of hostages that are being held in Gaza. Liz Hirsh Naftali’s relative, a three-year-old girl, was taken after her parents were killed in Hamas’ attack.Nov. 14, 2023

