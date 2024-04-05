IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Family members of Gaza hostages speak out almost 6 months after terrorist attack
April 5, 202406:29
    Family members of Gaza hostages speak out almost 6 months after terrorist attack

Nightly News

Family members of Gaza hostages speak out almost 6 months after terrorist attack

06:29

In an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt, family members of Americans held in Gaza spoke about what their lives have been like since the attack last Oct. 7, the conditions that the hostages have faced during their captivity, and the urgent need for a cease-fire agreement that will lead to freedom for the captives.April 5, 2024

