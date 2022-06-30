Family ministry scams U.S. government into giving $8 million in Covid relief

Canadian Joshua Edwards asked the United States government to help his family’s ministry stay afloat when the pandemic hit. Edwards claimed the ministry, located in Florida, needed $6 million to pay more than 450 employees, according to court records. The U.S. government approved the PPP loan and even added to his initial ask, granting the family $8 million total. However, the application was a total fabrication. The ministry only had four employees, which were the members of the Edwards family.June 30, 2022