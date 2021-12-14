Family mourns son who helped Amazon coworkers to safety ahead of deadly tornado
01:32
Share this -
copied
NBC News’ Morgan Chesky speaks with the family of a 29-year-old Amazon employee, who was killed in the tornado disaster after helping coworkers to shelter. OSHA, which investigates all workplace deaths, announced it is now looking into Amazon.Dec. 14, 2021
Search for survivors underway after deadly tornado outbreak
03:23
Factory workers say they were told to continue working hours before tornado disaster
02:36
Small Kentucky town reeling after 11 killed in tornado disaster
02:21
Now Playing
Family mourns son who helped Amazon coworkers to safety ahead of deadly tornado
01:32
UP NEXT
House committee to vote on holding Meadows in contempt of Congress
01:40
Man rescued by neighbor after Kentucky tornado destruction