Nightly News

Family of 14-year-old inadvertently killed by police calls for accountability

02:20

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was inside a dressing room at a Los Angeles Burlington store when police confronted an assault suspect and shot the 14-year-old girl, who was outside of officers’ view, killing her as well as the suspect. The Los Angeles Police Department released bodycam and store security camera footage of the tense scene before the shooting.Dec. 29, 2021

