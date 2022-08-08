Family of Black teen killed in police struggle receives $5 million in settlement

In 2018, Anton Black died during a struggle with police officers in Greensboro, Maryland. Almost four years after his death was caught on police body cam, his family announced a civil settlement. Black’s family will be paid $5 million in damages. The settlement also included police reforms such as the overhaul of local use of force policies, more resources for police confronting mental health emergencies, and officer de-escalation training.Aug. 8, 2022