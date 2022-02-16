Family of Halyna Hutchins sues Alec Baldwin, others over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting
01:29
The wrongful death lawsuit blasts Alec Baldwin, the production company, the film’s armorer and assistant director for disregarding at least 15 standard safety practices. Baldwin’s attorney denies claims he was reckless, saying he was told the gun was safe to use.Feb. 16, 2022
UP NEXT
New York’s bail reform law under scrutiny after fatal stabbing of Christina Yuna Lee
01:31
Sandy Hook families reach $73m settlement with gunmaker Remington
02:00
Biden warns Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘remains distinctly possible’
02:36
Missing 6-year-old girl found under stairs after being held captive for 2 years
01:18
Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre
01:34
New investigation at NJ nursing home that stacked 17 bodies in tiny morgue