Family of New Jersey wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks speak out

Family of New Jersey wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks speak out01:13
In a statement, the family of Andrew Johnson expressed “gratitude” for the “overwhelming show of support” for their son, arguing that he was “under duress” and “visibly shaken” after a referee gave him 90 seconds to cut his hair or forfeit the match.
Christmas traditions brings millions together across the globe01:13
Investigators examining how Soyuz capsule lost cabin pressure01:03
California Gov. Brown orders new DNA testing in murder case involving Kevin Cooper01:25
New Jersey surgical center warns patients that they may have been exposed to HIV, Hepatitis01:16
False alarm near site of Indonesia tsunami that killed over 40001:23
Mystery case at Supreme Court is apparently tied to Mueller investigation01:15