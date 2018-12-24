Nightly News

Family of New Jersey wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks speak out

01:13

In a statement, the family of Andrew Johnson expressed “gratitude” for the “overwhelming show of support” for their son, arguing that he was “under duress” and “visibly shaken” after a referee gave him 90 seconds to cut his hair or forfeit the match.Dec. 24, 2018

