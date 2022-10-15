IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Family of North Carolina mass shooting victim wants answers

02:11

Newly released 911 calls describe the chaos and horror that unfolded during the deadly mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday. The alleged shooter remains hospitalized in critical condition as police search for a motive. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson speaks with Rob Steele, who lost his fiancé Mary Marshall during the shooting.Oct. 15, 2022

