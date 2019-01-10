Nightly News

Family sues Tesla for negligence after deadly crash

01:16

The family of 18-year-old Edgar Montserrat Martinez is suing Tesla after a May 2018 crash that killed Martinez and his friend Barrett Riley. According to the NTSB’s preliminary report, the Model S was traveling 116 MPH when it crashed into a concrete wall.Jan. 10, 2019

