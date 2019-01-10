Family sues Tesla for negligence after deadly crash

Family sues Tesla for negligence after deadly crash01:16
The family of 18-year-old Edgar Montserrat Martinez is suing Tesla after a May 2018 crash that killed Martinez and his friend Barrett Riley. According to the NTSB’s preliminary report, the Model S was traveling 116 MPH when it crashed into a concrete wall.
Family sues Tesla for negligence after deadly crash01:16
New investigation shows your cell phone location is available to virtually anyone01:22
Exclusive: First person to make solo, unassisted trek across Antarctica speaks out01:41
Hospital facing investigation after woman in vegetative state gives birth01:10
R. Kelly could face new investigations as accusers urged to come forward01:19
Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller probe, expected to step down01:26