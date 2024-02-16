IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fani Willis' father takes the stand at Georgia hearing
Feb. 16, 202402:08

Nightly News

Fani Willis' father takes the stand at Georgia hearing

02:08

For a second straight day, Judge Scott McAfee heard evidence pushing back on allegations that Fulton County, Georgia D.A. Fani Willis financially benefitted from a personal relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. After her fiery testimony yesterday, today Willis' father took the stand to talk about when he first met Wade and why Willis kept so much cash at home. NBC News' Blayne Alexander reports.Feb. 16, 2024

