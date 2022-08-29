IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • As Lake Mead dries up, mysteries are being exposed

    02:04

  • Jackson, Mississippi facing water crisis

    02:30

  • Companies bringing jobs back to U.S. amid reshoring surge

    01:46

  • Urgent mission in Ukraine to prevent potential nuclear disaster

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Fatal shootings in multiple U.S. cities this weekend

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Artemis I launch delayed amid engine trouble

    01:50

  • National intelligence director orders damage report from Mar-a-Lago search

    02:08

  • The passion project using photography to honor WWII veterans

    02:19

  • Ukraine on edge as shelling near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant continues

    01:36

  • More than 1000 people killed in catastrophic floods in Pakistan

    01:24

  • Mississippi mayor urges residents to ‘get out now’ as state braces for flooding

    01:39

  • Violent morning thunderstorms threaten NASA Artemis Launch

    02:13

  • Director of National Intelligence tells Congress they will review Mar-a-Lago document disclosure risk

    01:52

  • Secret Service recovered $286 million in stolen Covid-19 relief funds

    01:42

  • Buffalo Bills punter accused of gang-raping a high school student while in college

    01:42

  • Redacted copy of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit unsealed

    03:10

  • NASA’s Apollo mission control room restored as a museum

    02:19

  • NASA’s first female launch director to make history with Artemis mission

    01:40

  • Thousands who helped U.S. still trapped under Taliban rule, a year after Kabul airport attack

    01:52

  • Fed chairman Powell signals more interest rate hikes to come

    01:38

Nightly News

Fatal shootings in multiple U.S. cities this weekend

01:36

Phoenix, New York and Bend, Oregon are just a few U.S. cities where shootings happened this weekend. While shootings are up in cities such as Philadelphia, Houston and D.C., crime analysts say shootings overall are actually slightly down. President Biden is set to tout his administration’s new plan to combat gun violence tomorrow.Aug. 29, 2022

  • As Lake Mead dries up, mysteries are being exposed

    02:04

  • Jackson, Mississippi facing water crisis

    02:30

  • Companies bringing jobs back to U.S. amid reshoring surge

    01:46

  • Urgent mission in Ukraine to prevent potential nuclear disaster

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Fatal shootings in multiple U.S. cities this weekend

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Artemis I launch delayed amid engine trouble

    01:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All