Father of University of Idaho murder victim speaks out

- UP NEXT
Russia rings in New Year attacking Ukraine with 45 drones01:38
Canadian government makes immigration push to fill labor shortage02:20
Four sisters, all in their 80s, share remarkable musical bond02:16
Parents of suspect in Idaho University student murders speak out02:17
Deadly California flooding leaves thousands without power01:37
Violent machete attack blocks away from Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration01:56
Goodbye 2022: Reflecting on joyous moments and big surprises02:46
Is expensive champagne worth the cost?02:36
Man accused of stabbing Idaho University students plans to waive extradition02:40
Remembering Barbara Walters03:23
Pope Benedict XVI dies at 9503:22
New Year’s celebrations around the world02:06
New York ‘hero’ saved 23 people during monster storm01:53
Families of Idaho murder victims hopeful for justice after suspect’s arrest01:40
What Trump’s tax returns reveal01:56
Travel nightmare shows signs of easing ahead of New Year’s Eve02:09
Suspect arrested in murders of four University of Idaho students02:15
New insulin cost cap excludes an estimated 21 million people02:31
Holiday surplus leads to major sales: what to know01:42
Chinese plane flies within 10 feet of U.S. military aircraft01:22
- UP NEXT
Russia rings in New Year attacking Ukraine with 45 drones01:38
Canadian government makes immigration push to fill labor shortage02:20
Four sisters, all in their 80s, share remarkable musical bond02:16
Parents of suspect in Idaho University student murders speak out02:17
Deadly California flooding leaves thousands without power01:37
Violent machete attack blocks away from Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration01:56
Play All