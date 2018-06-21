Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Father pulls son from burning car after dramatic racetrack crash

 

After Mike Jones spun out of control and crashed during a race at Virginia’s South Boston Speedway, his father jumped over the pit wall and rushed to save his son from the burning wreckage.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick removed from ministry after teen sex abuse claim

Former Washington cardinal punished after teen sex abuse claim

U.S. news
Pentagon sending military lawyers to border to help prosecute immigration cases

Pentagon sending military lawyers to prosecute immigration cases

EXCLUSIVE
ICE detainee in Southern California prison has chickenpox

Immigrant detainee diagnosed with chickenpox

Immigration Border Crisis
Airlines ask government to refrain from using them to fly migrant children

Don't ask us to fly migrant children, airlines say

Immigration Border Crisis
Massachusetts jogger attacked in broad daylight speaks out
Video

Massachusetts jogger attacked in broad daylight speaks out

Crime & Courts

World News

Why are so many migrants crossing the U.S. border? It often starts with an escape from violence in Central America

Central America's violence, turmoil keeps driving families to U.S. border

Immigration Border Crisis
Iranian women attend first World Cup screening in nearly 40 years

Iranian women attend first World Cup screening in nearly 40 years

World
Obama asks America to end family separation at border as Trump backs down

Obama asks America to end family separation at border

Immigration Border Crisis
'Transsexualism' removed from World Health Organization's disease manual

'Transsexualism' removed from World Health Organization's disease manual

OUT Health and Wellness
Pope Francis, British PM May join growing criticism of Trump's border separation policy

Pope, British PM May join growing criticism of Trump's border separation policy

Immigration Border Crisis
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Paralyzed ER doctor returns to work — just don't call him inspirational

Paralyzed ER doctor beats the odds, returns to work

Health news
'It's like a black and white thing': How some elite charter schools exclude minorities

How some elite charter schools exclude minorities

SPECIAL REPORT

advertisement