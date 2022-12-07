Fauci on sparring with Sen. Paul: ‘I’m not going to take that from anybody’

Dr. Anthony Fauci reflects on his handling of Congressional hearings, saying he was “very calm and measured” except in his heated interaction with Senator Rand Paul. “Now with all due respect, I'm not going to take that from anybody, including a senator,” he tells Lester Holt. Watch more from the interview tonight at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT on your local NBC station.Dec. 7, 2022