Fauci warns 100,000 Americans could die from coronavirus as states step up safety measures

Fauci warns 100,000 Americans could die from coronavirus as states step up safety measures02:34
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, warned the U.S. could see millions of coronavirus cases and some 100,000 deaths. The CDC issued a travel advisory for hard-hit New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, with those states’ governors saying the advisory is already in practice. New York is the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S. and extended its stay-at-home order through April 15.