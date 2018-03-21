Please select another video.
FBI Director: No White House pressure on Russia investigation
In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Pete Williams, FBI Director Christopher Wray responds to questions about the Russia investigation and whether he threatened to resign over being urged to fire people. See more on NBC News and MSNBC in the coming days.
