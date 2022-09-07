IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

FBI found nuclear document at Mar-a-Lago: report

02:13

FBI agents found “a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities” at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, according to the Washington Post. The Post also reported that some of the documents “detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them.” NBC News has not confirmed the Washington Post story. Trump blasted the investigation as an effort to distract from President Biden’s record on inflation and crime.Sept. 7, 2022

