FBI: Man in custody accused of plotting to kill former President George W. Bush

The FBI says Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab came to the U.S. in September 2020. Agents who investigated him found he tried to smuggle people into the U.S. illegally for thousands of dollars. Court documents say he has ISIS connections and wanted to bring up to six Iraqis into the U.S. to kill former President Bush. Three months ago, the FBI says Shihab flew to Dallas and met with one of the informants at a hotel then drove past the former president’s home and office recording on his phone.May 24, 2022