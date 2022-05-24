IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Spotlight on Georgia as Trump’s picks tested in key Republican primaries

  • Russia aims to take eastern Ukrainian town as base for artillery strikes

  • Mass shooting at Texas school comes just days after Buffalo massacre

    FBI: Man in custody accused of plotting to kill former President George W. Bush

    Biden to address the nation on Texas elementary school shooting

  • Investigators work to find Texas elementary school shooting suspect’s motive

  • Gunman kills 14 students and 1 teacher at Texas elementary school, governor says

  • Families face the unthinkable after another mass shooting in America

  • Biden vows to defend Taiwan if China invades

  • Vietnamese refugees reunite with sailor who rescued them 44 years ago

  • Democrats bracing for gloomy midterm election

  • Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled abuse allegations, report finds

  • Police looking for suspect in unprovoked subway shooting

  • Russia tries to close in on Donbas region

  • Biden backtracks after saying monkeypox is high concern

  • Operation Fly Formula’s first aircraft landing in the U.S.

  • Phoenix-area third-graders surprised with full college scholarships

  • Class of 2022 entering the best job market in years

  • Memorial Day travel kicks off

  • Georgia’s GOP Primaries to Test Trump’s Influence

Nightly News

FBI: Man in custody accused of plotting to kill former President George W. Bush

The FBI says Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab came to the U.S. in September 2020. Agents who investigated him found he tried to smuggle people into the U.S. illegally for thousands of dollars. Court documents say he has ISIS connections and wanted to bring up to six Iraqis into the U.S. to kill former President Bush. Three months ago, the FBI says Shihab flew to Dallas and met with one of the informants at a hotel then drove past the former president’s home and office recording on his phone.May 24, 2022

