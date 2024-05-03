IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FBI says three bodies were found in Mexico after disappearance of American and two Australians
May 3, 202401:30
    FBI says three bodies were found in Mexico after disappearance of American and two Australians

Nightly News

FBI says three bodies were found in Mexico after disappearance of American and two Australians

01:30

An American and two Australian brothers had gone to Mexico for a surfing vacation and hadn't been heard from for almost a week. Mexican authorities say they have detained three people and have found one of the missing men's cell phones and a burned-out vehicle matching the one the men were last seen in. NBC News' Blayne Alexander reports.May 3, 2024

