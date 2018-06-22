Feedback
FBI warns sexual assault on airplanes increasing

 

From 2014 to 2017, the number of federal sexual assault investigations jumped 66 percent, but investigators say many cases go unreported because victims are reluctant to speak up on the plane.

Travel
Trump ended family separations, but he's still making life difficult for migrant children

Immigration Border Crisis
Tom Arnold tweets picture with Michael Cohen, says he 'has all the tapes'

U.S. news
Will migrant parents be able to reunite with their kids?

Immigration Border Crisis
Justice Department to release Guatemalan mother's son after lawsuit

Immigration Border Crisis

World News

Cyprus turns off taps to farmers as fresh water levels drop

World
Will migrant parents be able to reunite with their kids?

Immigration Border Crisis
Justice Department to release Guatemalan mother's son after lawsuit

Immigration Border Crisis
Legal marijuana will roll out differently in Canada than in U.S.

World
Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli PM, charged with fraud

Mideast
Paralyzed ER doctor returns to work — just don't call him inspirational

Health news

