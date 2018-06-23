Feedback
FBI warns sexual assault on airplanes increasing

 

From 2014 to 2017, the number of federal sexual assault investigations jumped 66 percent, but investigators say many cases go unreported because victims are reluctant to speak up on the plane.

Sixth cheerleader sues Houston Texans, claims coach duct-taped her body

Only 0.1 percent of elected officials are LGBTQ, new report finds

Random checkpoint on Maine highway leads to arrest of Haitian fugitive

Migrant mother separated from son on his sixth birthday bares agony

Hundreds of thousands of Americans help families separated at border
Cyprus turns off taps to farmers as fresh water levels drop

North, South Korea agree to cross-border reunions for families split by war

Turkey's election campaigns are marred by violence

Airbus warns it will leave Britain if there's no E.U. deal on Brexit

China blocks John Oliver on social media after Xi Jinping report

Paralyzed ER doctor returns to work — just don't call him inspirational

