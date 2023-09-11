IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Coco Gauff makes history with U.S. Open victory

    01:48

  • FDA reevaluating whether over-the-counter decongestant really works

    02:14

  • American explorer rescued after being trapped underground in Turkey cave

    01:40

  • Remembering the lives lost on 9/11 on the 22nd anniversary

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    FDA approves new Covid-19 booster shot as cases are on the rise

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    Manhunt for killer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania reaches day 12

    02:05

  • Search for Morocco earthquake survivors underway

    02:50

  • College football players celebrate scholarship surprises

    02:11

  • Hundreds of schools across U.S. using AI to help detect guns

    03:14

  • Former Secret Service agent who witnessed JFK assassination opens up for first time

    02:03

  • U.S. and Vietnam strike deal during Biden’s visit on Sunday

    01:01

  • Death toll climbs above 2,100 in Morocco after 6.8-magnitude earthquake

    02:12

  • Van stolen by escaped Pennsylvania prisoner recovered as search intensifies

    01:58

  • Tourists in Morocco share experiences after devastating earthquake

    01:46

  • More than 2,000 dead after powerful earthquake in Morocco

    02:57

  • Elementary school students and staff surprise assistant principal battling cancer

    03:00

  • Biden prepares to head to Vietnam after high-stakes summit in India

    01:06

  • Police report new sightings of escaped Pennsylvania prisoner

    01:51

  • Lahaina community mourns lives lost in wildfires one month later

    01:48

  • U.S. facing ADHD medication shortage as students head back to school

    02:24

Nightly News

FDA approves new Covid-19 booster shot as cases are on the rise

02:09

The FDA has given the all clear for a new Covid-19 booster shot as cases are on the uptick. The new vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer could go into arms by the end of the week. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details.Sept. 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Coco Gauff makes history with U.S. Open victory

    01:48

  • FDA reevaluating whether over-the-counter decongestant really works

    02:14

  • American explorer rescued after being trapped underground in Turkey cave

    01:40

  • Remembering the lives lost on 9/11 on the 22nd anniversary

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    FDA approves new Covid-19 booster shot as cases are on the rise

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    Manhunt for killer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania reaches day 12

    02:05
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All