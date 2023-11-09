FDA approves new weight loss drug Zepbound

U.S. pressuring Israel to pause fighting to allow for more aid into Gaza and hostages out01:51
- Now Playing
FDA approves new weight loss drug Zepbound01:55
- UP NEXT
Massive chemical plant explosion shakes town of Shepherd, Texas01:52
Violence in West Bank at record levels as Israel-Hamas war rages on02:50
Abortion rights win out in a few states on election night02:35
Five Republican candidates face off in NBC News Presidential Debate tonight02:45
WeWork, once the most valuable startup in the country, files for bankruptcy01:44
Jewish man died from head injuries after confrontation at pro-Palestine rally02:59
Paradise, California passing lessons on to Maui after recovery from deadly wildfires02:23
How the Israel-Hamas war could impact Michigan voters for the 2024 presidential election02:18
Abortion rights taking center stage in multiple races this Election Day01:45
Israeli military fighting inside Gaza City03:37
Studios give SAG-AFTRA union ‘last, best and final offer’ as strike continues01:30
Iowa governor endorses DeSantis for president, Trump fires back02:30
Inside Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas tunnels in Gaza02:31
Damar Hamlin returns to Cincinnati less than a year after cardiac arrest during primetime game01:46
Israeli troops expected to enter Gaza City soon03:27
Trump testifies in heated New York civil fraud trial03:30
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted on 7 federal counts02:18
Two women, one Jewish and one Muslim, find common ground amid pain of war02:58
U.S. pressuring Israel to pause fighting to allow for more aid into Gaza and hostages out01:51
- Now Playing
FDA approves new weight loss drug Zepbound01:55
- UP NEXT
Massive chemical plant explosion shakes town of Shepherd, Texas01:52
Violence in West Bank at record levels as Israel-Hamas war rages on02:50
Abortion rights win out in a few states on election night02:35
Five Republican candidates face off in NBC News Presidential Debate tonight02:45
Play All