FDA authorizes first Covid pill for emergency use

If taken within five days of the onset of symptoms, Pfizer’s Covid-19 antiviral pill could reduce hospitalization by 88 percent for people already considered high risk. This comes as the omicron variant has now been detected in all 50 states. Dec. 23, 2021
UP NEXT
Police looking for generous kid who sent $10 from piggy bank
01:33
Vietnamese American refugees help Afghan families resettle in the U.S.
01:43
Exclusive: ‘Havana Syndrome’ victim speaks out
02:01
Americans turning to small businesses for holiday shopping
01:44
Growing outrage over truck driver’s 110-year sentence in deadly collision
01:30
How flight crews prep planes with no time to waste during travel rush