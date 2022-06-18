FDA authorizes Moderna and Pfizer Vaccines for children aged 6 months to 4 years

The FDA has authorized pediatric versions of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children 6 months through four-years-old. The Moderna shot will be two doses, one month apart and the Pfizer vaccine will be three shots with the first two, three weeks apart and the third dose administered more than two months later. Convincing parents for this age group might be a tall order as only 30 percent of children five through 11 have been fully vaccinated. June 18, 2022