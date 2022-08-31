IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    FDA authorizes Pfizer, Moderna omicron boosters emergency use

Nightly News

FDA authorizes Pfizer, Moderna omicron boosters emergency use

02:00

The FDA granted emergency use authorization to both Pfizer and Moderna’s new Covid-19 booster shots aimed at the omicron variant. The CDC is expected to sign off this week. Anyone who received the original vaccine would be eligible for the updated booster as long as their last shot was more than two months ago.Aug. 31, 2022

    FDA authorizes Pfizer, Moderna omicron boosters emergency use

