    FDA authorizes Pfizer’s booster for children ages 12 to 15

Nightly News

FDA authorizes Pfizer’s booster for children ages 12 to 15

The FDA authorized Pfizer’s Covid booster for 12- to 15-year-olds at least five months after completing their initial vaccination. This comes as schools across the country are instituting a patchwork of policies to get kids back in classrooms safely.Jan. 4, 2022

