FDA authorizes Pfizer’s booster for children ages 12 to 15
02:33
Share this -
copied
The FDA authorized Pfizer’s Covid booster for 12- to 15-year-olds at least five months after completing their initial vaccination. This comes as schools across the country are instituting a patchwork of policies to get kids back in classrooms safely.Jan. 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of 4 counts of fraud, acquitted on 4
01:43
NHL fan awarded $10,000 scholarship after saving life
01:41
Antonio Brown dismissed from Buccaneers after leaving game
01:27
Supporters of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol shift focus to local politics
03:10
Urgent search for two missing amid Colorado wildfire devastation
01:49
Airlines warn of possible disruptions ahead of 5G rollout