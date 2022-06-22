FDA expected to ban Juul products

The Food and Drug Administration is projected to ban products from Juul Labs, according to the Wall Street Journal. The e-cigarette company, which is one of the largest in the United States, has been accused by the FDA of marketing their products towards children. Juul Labs has been blamed for trying to reel younger audiences into their products by using sweet and fruity flavors. The FDA is anticipated to order Juul Labs to remove its products from the U.S. market soon, although the agency has not confirmed the report.June 22, 2022