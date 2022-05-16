FDA may give Abbott Nutrition green light to reopen Michigan formula factory

The FDA struck an agreement with Abbott Nutrition on steps to re-open its Michigan formula factory within two weeks. If the FDA and a federal court approves this decision, reopening the factory would take two weeks and another six to eight weeks to get the formula on shelves. The months-long shortage is disproportionately hitting low income families. Many parents who rely on government assistance from the Women Infants and Children program are unable to track down baby formula. One estimate says up to 68 percent of all infant formula in the U.S. is purchased through WIC.May 16, 2022