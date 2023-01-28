IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    FDA proposes updated blood donation rules for gay, bisexual men

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Broadway play sends powerful message about remembering and understanding the Holocaust

    01:58

  • Police bodycam footage reveals in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

    01:58

  • Body camera footage of Paul Pelosi attack released

    03:09

  • At least seven people shot dead near Jerusalem synagogue

    01:27

  • Memphis braces for release of video showing police beating of Tyre Nichols

    06:14

  • GDP went up 2.9% in fourth quarter, unemployment remains at 50-year low

    01:49

  • Black bear snaps hundreds of selfies using motion-sensor camera

    01:19

  • FBI cracks down on major ransomware gang

    01:26

  • Russian airstrikes kill at least 11 in Ukraine following U.S. tank announcement

    01:41

  • Police officers testify in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

    01:45

  • Five ex-officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death

    03:28

  • Southwest CEO: Airline ‘almost cannot apologize enough’ for holiday travel chaos

    03:35

  • DeSantis blocks AP African American studies course in Florida

    02:12

  • Conjoined twins separated in miracle procedure

    01:41

  • Half Moon Bay suspect in court after 7 people killed in mass shooting

    01:44

  • Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine

    02:30

  • Alex Murdaugh’s alibi contradicts evidence, state contends

    02:16

  • More than 30 million people under winter weather alerts

    02:48

  • Newport News teacher’s lawyer alleges school missed warnings in 6-year-old shooting

    02:01

Nightly News

FDA proposes updated blood donation rules for gay, bisexual men

01:35

The FDA proposed new rules today that could make it easier for gay and bisexual men to donate blood. NBC News’ Joe Fryer has more details on the potential guidelines.Jan. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    FDA proposes updated blood donation rules for gay, bisexual men

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Broadway play sends powerful message about remembering and understanding the Holocaust

    01:58

  • Police bodycam footage reveals in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

    01:58

  • Body camera footage of Paul Pelosi attack released

    03:09

  • At least seven people shot dead near Jerusalem synagogue

    01:27

  • Memphis braces for release of video showing police beating of Tyre Nichols

    06:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All